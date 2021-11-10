Armenian, French FMs talk Artsakh issue, bilateral relations

On a working visit to Paris, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Ministers Mirzoyan and Le Drian discussed issues related to the further deepening of the Armenian-French privileged relations and reaffirmed their interest in further development of mutually beneficial cooperation. The importance of expanding economic ties between the two countries was stressed.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and France discussed a number of issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that a comprehensive solution to the conflict is possible only through peaceful negotiations under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Reference was made to the humanitarian issues raised by the 44-day war. The Armenian Foreign Minister stressed the need for unconditional and speedy repatriation of remaining Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees, as well as the need to preserve the Armenian historical, cultural and religious heritage in the territories of Artsakh currently under Azerbaijani control.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that Armenia and the Armenian people highly appreciate the position and steps of the French government and parliament during the days of aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Mirzoyan also thanked the French side for its assistance in the fight against the coronavirus.