Armenia, Azerbaijan to set up customs checkpoints on Goris-Kapan road

Armenia and Azerbaijan will set up customs and border checkpoints on Goris-Kapan road, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan said in an interview with Public TV.

“The Azerbaijani side has informed the Armenian side that starting from 12 o’clock at night, it will carry out a border and customs control on the Goris-Kapan road, i.e. it will set up customs checkpoints. The Armenian side will take corresponding steps. In other words, it will install customs and border checkpoints on that section of the road,” the Secretary said, adding that work in that direction has already started.

Besides, he said the alternative Kapan-Tatev road is ready, and can be used for transporting goods, and is open to all kinds of vehicles.