On the occasion of the November 9 anniversary, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Yerablur military pantheon at dawn.

The Prime Minister laid flowers at the graves of the heroes, bowed and paid tribute to the memory of the Armenians whofell in the 44-day war.

The trilateral statement adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020 put an end to the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. Turkey heavily supported Azerbaijan in the 44-day war.