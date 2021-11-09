Mkhitaryan’s future at Roma reportedly uncertain

In recent weeks, Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s performances suffered considerably as the veteran struggled to adapt to a more complex role within Mourinho’s gameplan, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

Entrusted with more responsibility and a less defined role on the left wing, Mkhitaryan’s status as an undisputed starter is currently being questioned, with Stephan El Shaarawy ready to replace him after the international break.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Armenian international is not satisfied with his form and the limited role he now plays in the team.

The additional tasks he’s asked on the pitch are preventing him from being able to contribute offensively to the extent that he did in previous years.

Thus, the player’s future at the club is uncertain.

La Gazzetta dello Sport states that Mkhitaryan might consider departing Roma if a suitable offer were to arrive in January. It is, however, more likely to see him complete his third and final year with the Giallorossi.

Meanwhile, according to SempreMilan, Milan could reignite their interest in signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Roma during the January window as he is looking to leave.