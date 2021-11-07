Possible 3+3 format can be interesting if it brings new mutually beneficial agenda – Armenian PM

Regional cooperation is enshrined in the government program as a key provision, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Public TV.

Speaking about the proposed 3+3 format of cooperation, the Prime Minister said: “We are interested in all opportunities for regional cooperation. The problem is in the nuances. Our position is the following: the agenda of the possible 3+3 format should not include issues that we are already discussing in other formats as agreed.”

“In particular, the issue of opening regional communications, the issue of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, and so on. In other words, if that format brings a new agenda, a mutually acceptable agenda, for example, the study of economic transit opportunities in the region, it can be very interesting, we can be interested in it,” PM Pashinyan further elaborated.