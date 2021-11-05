Armenian Defense Minister, French Ambassador discuss issues of regional security

Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of France to the Republic of Armenia Anne Louyot.



During the meeting, the sides discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, regional security, reforms in the armed forces, and the Armenian-French bilateral cooperation in the field of defense.

The parties attached importance to the intensification of actions aimed at developing cooperation in order to continue the existing effective programs and outline new directions of cooperation.