France appoints new Co-Chair to the OSCE Minsk Group

Brice Roquefueil will replace Stéphane Visconti as Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

A relevant decree has been signed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Brice Roquefueil previously served as head of diplomatic mission of France in Uzbekistan, Ambassador to Panama and Consul General of France in Rio de Janeiro.