Armenia could require negative PCR test results every seven days for unvaccinated employees

Armenia could require negative PCR test results every seven days for unvaccinated employees, Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan told reporters after the government sitting today.

According to her, a draft of relevant changes will be put into circulation today. If adopted, the rule will come into force from December 1.

According to the current regulation, all employees are required to either get the vaccine or present negative PCR test result every 14 days.