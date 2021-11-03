No talks with Turkey at the moment, Armenian FM says

There are currently no negotiations between Armenia and Turkey, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with Nouvelles d’Armenie.

He noted that the government’s program stipulates that Armenia is ready to normalize relations with Turkey without preconditions.

“The lack of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey, the closed borders, as well as Turkey’s open involvement in the 44-day war, the recent statements from Turkey about the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” have a negative impact on stability in the region,” the Foreign Minister stated.

Nevertheless, he said, “Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his public speeches has voiced the view of the Armenian side that in case of Turkey’s readiness to normalize relations and appropriate actions, Armenia is ready to discuss the possibilities of building bilateral relations.”

At the same time, he stressed that that no negotiations with Turkey are underway at the moment.