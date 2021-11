On a visit to the US, Artsakh’s State Minister Artak Beglaryan had a meeting with Congressman Frank Pallone.

The parties discussed urgent humanitarian nd political issues of concern for the people of Artsakh.

“Met with Artsakh State Minister Artak_Beglaryan, and we discussed the urgent need for humanitarian aid to Artsakh. The U.S. must also push the Minsk process forward to achieve a settlement that keeps Artsakh Armenian,” Rep. Pallone said in a Twitter post.