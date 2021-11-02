Lebanese-Armenian composer Guy Manoukian heads to Dubai Opera

Internationally acclaimed musician, composer and pianist Guy Manoukian is returning to the Dubai stage for the fourth year running, Gulf News reports.

The Lebanese-Armenian composer will perform at Dubai Opera across two nights, on November 19 and 20.

Hailing from Beirut, Manoukian’s fusion of classic Arabian melodies with modern arrangements has taken him all over the world.

The musician began playing the piano at the age of four and appeared on television by the age of six. He has since taken his work worldwide, playing to full houses at venues such as the Sydney Opera House and the London Palladium.

At the Dubai concert, he will debut the music from his latest album ‘Tamada’, which serves as a love letter to his roots. Along with new music, guests will be treated to classic tunes from his past, beloved albums ‘Nomad’ and ‘Orchid.’