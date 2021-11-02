COP26: Bezos pledges $2bn for restoring nature

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says has pledged $2bn (£1.5bn) to restore the nature, the BBC reports.

The money from the Bezos Earth Fund will go to restoring landscapes and transforming food systems, he told the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

“In too many parts of the world, nature is already flipping from a carbon sink to a carbon source,” he said.

The fund plans to spend $10bn fighting climate change overall.

In Glasgow the founder of the world’s biggest online retailer described the experience of travelling on his rocket ship, New Shepard, in July as a revelation of Earth’s vulnerability.

“I was told that seeing the Earth from space changes the lens from which you view the world but I was not prepared for just how much that would be true,” he said.