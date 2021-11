Armenian President talks to Biden, Macron, Merkel, other world leaders

On a working visit to Glasgow Armenian President Armen Sarkissian talked to a number of world leaders.

On the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, President Sarkissian talked to US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Argentine President Alberto Fernández, Montenegro President Milo Đukanović, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, President of the European Council Charles Michel.

President Armen Sarkissian is expected to address the United Nations Climate Change Conference today.