The Queen spotted driving car near Windsor estate

The Queen has been pictured driving near Windsor Castle, three days after being advised by her doctors to rest and only carry out light duties, the BBC reports.

The monarch, 95, was photographed in a headscarf and sunglasses behind the wheel of a green Jaguar estate car.

She is known to drive to take her Corgi dogs out for walks in the area.

It comes just over a week after the Queen spent the night in hospital for preliminary medical checks.

Buckingham Palace said on Friday the Queen would be not undertaking official visits over the next two weeks.

The palace said doctors told her she could “continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences”.

Officials added that the Queen would not be at the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on 13 November, but it was her “firm intention” to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London the following day.