Cyprus-Armenian Friendship Park to be inaugurated in Nicosia

Cyprus-Armenian Friendship Park will be inaugurated in Nicosia on November 10.

The initiative comes from Armenian Representative in the House of Representatives Vartkes Mahdessian.

The park will be located at the junction of Armenia’s Street and Limassol Avenue.

The ceremony will be attended by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Cyprus Mr. Nicos Anastasiades․