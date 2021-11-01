Armenian, Russian FMs discuss implementation of trilateral statements

Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov have discussed the implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia dated November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

Ahead of the anniversary of the trilateral document on complete cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the parties paid special attention to advancing the solution of the urgent humanitarian issues, primarily the return of detainees, the transfer of maps of minefields and the preservation of cultural and religious heritage.

Reference was made to issues of easing tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, unblocking all transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus, creating a favorable atmosphere for regional cooperation.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of continuing efforts aimed at political and diplomatic settlement of border incidents between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

They touched upon aspects of Russian-Armenian cooperation, taking into account the upcoming bilateral contacts at various levels. The progressive development of allied cooperation was noted.

The top diplomats of the two countries also discussed a number of international and regional topics.