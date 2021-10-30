Norway donates over 600,000 doses of Moderna vaccines to Armenia under Team Europe Initiative

On 30 October 2021, 620 000 doses of Moderna vaccines were delivered to Armenia. The donation is made by Norway for the Armenian people, under the Team Europe Initiative using the support of the Union Civil Protection Mechanism. EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Armenia Helene Sand Andresen handed over the donation to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia at Zvartnots Airport.

“As part of Team Europe, Norway is very happy to provide a donation of Moderna vaccine to Armenia. We hope this will help the Armenian government accelerate the vaccination campaign. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and to show solidarity with your loved ones and with society at large in the time of pandemic,” said Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Armenia Helene Sand Andresen.

EU Ambassador Wiktorin highlighted: “Considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Armenia, and the need to increase the vaccination rates, we see the vaccine delivery as very timely. We hope, that the large variety of vaccines available for Armenian people will ensure higher rates of vaccination. Vaccines are the tool to fight against, mitigate and stop COVID-19 in Armenia. We believe this will continue to increase people’s access to safe and effective vaccines to end the pandemic and protect the health and lives of Armenian citizens.”

“We are grateful to Norway and the European Union for their generous donation of COVID-19 vaccines, especially at this critical time for Armenia. Despite the pressing pandemic challenges in our country, we continue to move forward with our vaccination campaign. This large donation will allow us to vaccinate a larger percentage of our population and ensure more coverage throughout Armenia. We will overcome this pandemic through solidarity and unity,” mentioned the Minister of Health of the Republic of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan.

Norway is a Participating State in the Union Civil Protection Mechanism and hence acts under the Team Europe Initiative, joining the efforts with EU institutions and EU Member States. Team Europe continues to support Armenia in these challenging times, remaining committed to a strong partnership.