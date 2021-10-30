Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen unable to play for club after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen is not permitted to play in Italy this season as a result of the cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020, say his club Inter Milan, the BBC reports.

The Denmark midfielder, 29, collapsed during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in June and had life-saving treatment on the pitch.

He later had an a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device – a type of pacemaker – fitted.

But Inter will let Eriksen leave the club as he cannot feature for them.

“The player has been temporarily inhibited by the Italian medical authority from sporting activity in the current season,” Inter wrote in a statement on Thursday.

“Although the current conditions of the player don’t meet the requirements of achieving sporting fitness in Italy, the same could instead be achieved in other countries where the player could resume competitive activity.”

It is unclear whether other countries would allow Eriksen to participate in their respective leagues with the ICD device.