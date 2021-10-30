I am home: Hampig Sassounian says he is in Armenia

In a message to the Armenian people, Hampig Sassounian announced on Friday that he is in Armenia, Asbarez reports. Sassounian said:

Dear Compatriots,

With the utmost happiness I am writing to you from Armenia.

After almost 40 years, I have the honor to be on Armenia’s soil, drink Armenia’s water, breathe its air and feel in a familial environment.

The support you have shown throughout the years has always encouraged me and has had a positive impact during my most difficult days.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to all those who wrote to me, visited me and have always kept me in their hearts.

Finally, I am home.

With Love,

Hampig Sassounian

Harry M. Sassounian, also known as Hampig Sassounian, is an Armenian-American who was sentenced to life for the 1982 assassination of Turkish Consul General Kemal Arıkan at a street intersection in Los Angeles, California, United States.

he was granted parole in March, 2021.