PACE co-rapporteurs to make monitoring visit to Armenia

Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC) and Boriana Åberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of obligations and commitments by Armenia, will make a fact-finding visit to the country from 3 to 5 November 2021.

Discussions will mainly focus on the electoral reform, the relationships between constitutional institutions, the independence of the judiciary, the media situation, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its consequences on the functioning of democratic institutions in Armenia.

In Yerevan, Mr Kiljunen and Ms Åberg will have high-level meetings with representatives of the Armenian authorities, parliamentary committees, the Armenian delegation to PACE and the leaders of political groups in the National Assembly.

The co-rapporteurs are also due to meet representatives of the judicial authorities, independent administrative institutions, the diplomatic community and civil society.