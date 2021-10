One killed as Russian border guards’ truck falls into gorge in Armenia

One person was killed, another injured as the car of Russian border troops fell into gorge on Yerevan-Tatev highway, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

The incident happened on the section of Tigranashen bends at 11:53 today.

A fire brigade from the rescue detachment of the regional rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry was dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers stopped the leak of diesel fuel from the truck.