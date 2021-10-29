Member of Turkey’s Armenian community to be appointed district governor for first time

A lawyer from the Armenian community in Turkey will be appointed as a district governor for the first time in modern history, Agos reported on Thursday.

Berk Acar has passed all exams and and is expected to be assigned to a district by the interior ministry in the coming weeks.

Born in 1995, Acar graduated from Sahakyan Nunyan Armenian Middle School and Işık High School before studying law at Istanbul’s prestigious Bilgi University.

He will be the first member of the Armenian community to hold the position of district governor since the foundation of the Turkish Republic in 1923, Agos said.

Appointed by the state, governors are tasked with overseeing local government administration in Turkey’s 919 districts.