Ronald Koeman sacked by Barcelona

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as head coach of Barcelona after 14 months in charge.

After weeks of speculation, Koeman’s final game was the 1-0 defeat by Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Wednesday night, their fourth defeat in six games in all competitions.

“FCB has relieved Koeman of his duties as first team coach. The president of the club Laporta informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo,” the club said in a statement.

Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva.”