European Commission to recognize Armenia’s Covid certificates

Today, the European Commission adopted two new decisions certifying that COVID-19 certificates issued by Armenia and the United Kingdom are equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate, EU Reporter informs.

As a result, the two countries will be connected to the EU’s system and the COVID certificates they issue will be accepted in the EU under the same conditions as the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

At the same time, the two countries agreed to accept the EU Digital COVID Certificate for travel from the EU to their countries.

Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, said: “Safer travel is a reality thanks to the EU Digital COVID Certificate, which is now the leading global standard: 45 countries in four continents are connected to the system and more will follow in the coming weeks and months. We are open to other countries to join our system.”

The two decisions adopted today will enter into force as of tomorrow, 29 October. More information on the EU Digital COVID Certificate can be found on the dedicated website.