Armenian President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi discuss development of bilateral relations

On a short working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

A number of issues related to the deepening of the dynamically developing Armenian-Emirati relations were discussed. Reference was made to regional and international developments.

In the UAE, President Armen Sarkissian met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. Issues of mutual interest were discussed.