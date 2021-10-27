Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of the Holy See visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of the Holy See Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra visited the Memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide and paid tribute to memory of innocent victims of the Genocide, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra toured the Armenian Genocide Museum Institute and left a note in the guest book.

Today Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra had a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan. The meeting was followed by a statement for the press.

During the official visit meetings with the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, are also scheduled.