Armenian Parliament okays cutting the New Year holidays

The Armenian National Assembly voted 53 to 16 with 3 abstentions to adopt at first reading the government-proposed amendments that will see the non-working days during New Year and Christmas holidays reduced to three.

The draft recommends setting December 31, January 1 and January 6 as days-off.

Under the current legislation, the holidays last from December 31 to January 7.

The government says long holidays affect both the gross domestic product and the output of products (services) of the main sectors of the economy, the export and import volumes, as well as the implementation of contractual relations with local and foreign partner organizations.