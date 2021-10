Armenian books, products on display at UN Bazar in Geneva

Armenian books and products are on display at the UN Bazar in Geneva, the Armenian Embassy to Switzerland informs.

“Armenia’s stall is in full swing at the UN Bazar at Geneva. Souvenirs and books, reprocessed food products, wine and cognac are displayed and presented to the attention of the UN community,” the Embassy said in a Facebook post.

The UN Bazar creates an outstanding and inducing environment for intercultural dialogue