Launching of Cyprus-Armenia-Greece parliamentary format discussed in Nicosia

On October 25, the delegation led by the Speaker of the RA National Assembly Alen Simonyan met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides.

The President of the Armenian National Assembly hailed the effective cooperation of the two countries in bilateral and multilateral format. He attached great importance to the soonest launch of the Cyprus-Armenia-Greece parliamentary cooperation format, especially in the situation created after the 44-day war. In this context, views were exchanged on regional security and stability issues.

Touching upon the Cyprus issue, Alen Simonyan noted that Armenia will continue to support Cyprus in international organizations and stands for peaceful settlement of the issue through negotiations, based on the principles of the UN resolutions.

The sides agreed to do their utmost to further strengthen cooperation and friendship. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus emphasized the invaluable role of the Armenian community in the public and political life of Cyprus.

Reference was also made to the full use of the opportunities provided by the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in the context of the development of Armenia-EU relations.

The interlocutors discussed the investment opportunities of the Cypriot side, emphasizing the importance of economic and tourism cooperation with Cyprus.