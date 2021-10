The death toll in a major road accident in Armenia’s Shirak province has reached 6, the Police inform.

On October 20, at around 7:15 am, a “Gazel” minibus came out of the traffic lane, hit stones and overturned. Five people died on the spot and 14 were taken to hospitals.

On October 23, at 2:00 pm, the Talin Police Department received a report from the hospital that one of the injured had been taken to the intensive care unit after a car accident.

An investigation is underway.