60 evacuated as fire catches up at Yerevan mental health center

Sixty citizens were evacuated as fire caught up at the National Center for Mental Health in Yerevan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

The National Center for Crisis Management received the alarm at 11:33 am.

Four fire brigades and paramedics of the Medical Support Department were dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers evacuated 60 citizens.

The fire was isolated at 12:12 and extinguished at 12:14.