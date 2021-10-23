No meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders planned for now – MFA

At the moment, no meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan is planned , Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Minister Vahan Hunanyan said in response to media reports.

He said there are proposals for different meetings in different formats, which are under discussion.

The comments come in the wake of reports claiming that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev could take place in early November. It was reported that the parties were expected to sign trilateral statement.

The Spokesperson emphasized that the rumors spread by some circles on the topic are “obviously provocative and do not correspond to reality.”

He reminded that the January 11th meeting of the leaders of the three countries was also preceded by similar claims, and advised to study the “assertions and revelations” and analyze to what extent those reflected the truth.

The Spokesperson reminded that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly stated that the Republic of Armenia is ready to resume high-level talks on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing mandate.

“At the same time, based on the statement of January 11, 2021, Armenia is involved in trilateral (Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan) working discussions on unblocking the region’s transport communications. Since May 2021, the withdrawal of units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the territory of the Republic of Armenia and the idea of a possible start of the process of delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which is yet to be implemented, have also been discussed in a trilateral format,” Hunanyan noted.

“The other two co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group – the United States and France, as well as the European Union, have expressed readiness to provide advisory assistance on the delimitation and demarcation of borders, as well as the opening of regional communications,” he continued.

“The Government of the Republic of Armenia announced the above-mentioned agenda months ago and will be consistent in promoting it, defending the interests of the Republic of Armenia, Artsakh, and establishing lasting peace and stability,” the Spokesman stated.

Russian President’s Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that if an agreement on holding a Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan summit is reached, the Kremlin will inform in due time.