Armenian violinist Sergey Khachatryan performs in Prague

World-famous Armenian violinist Sergey Khachatryan performed at the Rudolfinum Concert Hall in Prague, the Armenian Embassy in the Czech Republic informs.

He was joined by the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Alexander Liebreich.

The concert titled “Sergey Khachatryan plays Brahms”, was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s independence. It was held under the auspices of the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimian.

Following the concert, Ambassador Hovakimian hosted the artists, representatives of Czech public and political circles, the diplomatic corps and the Armenian community in the Czech Republic.