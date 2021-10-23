Armenia, Iran explore trade opportunities

During a visit to Armenia two Iranian delegations have examined the export capacities and obstacles in the trade cooperation between the two countries, IRNA quotes Iran’s trade attache in Armenia as saying.

According to a report on Friday from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, Akbar Goddari stated that the polymer and plastics experts met with the Iranian ambassador to Yerevan Abbas Badakhshan Zohuri to discuss geopolitical issues, the importance of the Armenian market, laws and regulations and topics related to co-production.

He added that during the meeting with the Iranian delegation Hervik Yarijanian, the Head of the Armenia-Iran Chamber of Commerce emphasized the development of trade between the two countries and considered the existing obstacles as incorrect and disruptive to the growth and development of exports and trade.

Godari added that one of the requests of traders in this meeting was to send trade delegations at the same time as holding exhibitions in Iran, which will be followed by solving the obstacles related to the coronavirus and transportation problems.

He expressed hope that this request will be realized at the Tehran clothing exhibition and that the necessary planning should be done for other expos as well.