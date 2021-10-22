When I am Sad: Armenian-French co-production selected for CINANIMA Animated Film Festival of Portugal

The animated film When I am Sad directed by Lilit Altunyan has been selected for the official competition program of CINANIMA Animated Film Festival of Espinho (Portugal) – the world’s third oldest animated film festival, which will take place in early November, the Armenian National Cinema Center informs.

The film is a co-production between Armenia and France, and has been produced with financial support of the National Cinema Center.

The film had its world premiere on October 15 in Animest (Romania). The Asian premiere is expected at the Bucheon International Animation Festival (BIAF) in South Korea later this month.

Production company: Hoshkee FILM

Co-production: Folimage, France

Director: Lilit Altunyan

Scriptwriters Lilit Altumyan, Armine Anda

Producer: Armine Anda, Coproducer Reginald de Guillebon

Composer: Mikayel Voskanyan

Starring Armine Anda (Armenian Voice), Nairi Khatchadourian (French Voice), Victoria Aleksanyan (English Voice).

CINANIMA has the approval of the International Film Association – ASIFA – and is officially considered by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences as one of the qualifying festivals for the Oscar nomination for the Best Animation Short Film.