Norway to donate 620 400 dozes of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine to Armenia

A trilateral agreement has been signed between the Republic of Armenia, the Kingdom of Norway and Moderna Company, Armenia’s Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan informs.

Under the agreement, Norway will donate 620 400 dozes of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine to Armenia.

The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection will provide assistance in transporting the new batch.

Norway’s newly appointed Ambassador Helene Sand Andresen had said earlier that Norway would provide “a significant amount Moderna vaccine to Armenia via the Team Europe initiative.