Grand Duke Georgy Romanov visits Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute

On a working visit to Armenia, Grand Duke Georgy Mikhailovich Romanov and his wife visited the Armenian Genocide Museum Institute (AGMI).

The guests were greeted by Lusine Abrahamyan, AGMI Deputy Director for Museum Works.

They toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, got acquainted with permanent and temporary exhibitions. At the end of the visit, Mr. Georgi Romanov left a note in the Book of Honorary Guests.

Expressing gratitude to Mr. Georgi Romanov for the visit, Lusine Abrahamyan presented the guest with the English translation of the Ravished Armenia, where Aurora Mardiganyan tells about the support of Nikolay Nikolayevich Romanov.