Armenian FM, UNICEF Representative discuss consequences of Azerbaijani – Turkish aggression

Christine Weigand, the newly appointed representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to Armenia presented her accreditation letter Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Minister Mirzoyan praised the activities of UNICEF in Armenia in the past 27 years, aimed at the protection of children’s rights. Special attention was paid to the implementation of various programs and initiatives by the organization to improve children’s health and education.

The interlocutors referred to the UNICEF’s program document for Armenia for 2021-2025, which is a comprehensive framework aimed at making sufficient progress in social services, education, healthcare and children’s rights.

The humanitarian consequences of last year ‘s Azerbaijani – Turkish aggression were discussed during the meeting. Minister Mirzoyan stressed the need for UNICEF to be more actively involved in ensuring the safety, education and other rights of children affected by the conflict.