ANCJ delegates, MK Mossi Raz discuss perspectives of recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Israel

A delegation of the Armenian National Committee of Jerusalem met with the chair of the Knesset’s Israel-Armenia Friendship Group, Member of Knesset Mossi Raz from the Meretz Party.

The discussions focused on recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Israel, encouragement of cultural initiatives and strengthening of diplomatic ties between the two countries.