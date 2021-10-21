Turkey’s role in war against Artsakh has reduced trust in NATO, Armenian Defense Minister tells NATO envoy

Turkey’s role in the 44-day war against Artsakh has reduced trust in NATO in maintaining stability and peace in the region, Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan said at a meeting with NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina Píriz.

The Defense Minister presented the security situation in Artsakh after the cessation of hostilities and the existing threats.

The interlocutors also discussed issues related to regional security and the prospects of Armenia-NATO cooperation.