NATO sees Armenia as a reliable partner

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina Píriz.

The interlocutors commended the level of political dialogue between Armenia and NATO. Minister Ararat Mirzoyan attached importance to the implementation of the Individual Partnership Action Plan as an effective tool for the development of Armenia-NATO cooperation. Javier Colomina Píriz noted that Armenia is considered a reliable partner of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Reference was made to the continuous involvement of Armenian peacekeeping units in international peacekeeping missions. Javier Colomina Píriz thanked Armenia for its participation in NATO peacekeeping operations.

Issues related to international and regional security were discussed during the meeting. Minister Mirzoyan drew the interlocutor’s attention to the situation created due to the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. In this context, he stressed the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The parties also noted the importance of maintaining the principle of non-use of force in the settlement of disputes.