Armenian FM, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss consequences of Artsakh War

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried.

The interlocutors hailed the dynamics of development of the Armenian-American dialogue, emphasizing the cooperation in the issues of democracy, rule of law, protection of human rights, fight against corruption. Ararat Mirzoyan and Karen Donfried discussed the steps to be taken within the framework of various platforms, including the US-Armenia Strategic Dialogue (USASD).

The parties also touched upon regional security issues. The sides attached importance to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing mandate.

Touching upon the humanitarian issues created by the 44-day war, Minister Mirzoyan first of all emphasized the issue of repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages illegally held in Azerbaijan.