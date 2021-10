Six killed, nine injured as minibus overturns on Yerevan-Gyumri highway

Six people were killed, nine were injured as a GAZel minibus overturned on Yerevan-Gyumri highway, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

The Aragatsotn Regional Crisis Management Center received an alarm at 07:04 this morning. The accident took place on the road to Kakavadzor village.

Rescue teams of the Emergency Situations Ministry were deployed to the scene.

The minibus drove off the road on the 50th km of the Yerevan-Gyumri highway and overturned.