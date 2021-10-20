5 dead, 13 injured: update on major road accident in Armenia

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has provided new details about the accident on the Yerevan-Gyumri road. According to the newly confirmed information, 5 people died and 13 were injured in minibus overturning.

The Aragatsotn Regional Crisis Management Center received an alarm at 07:04 this morning. The accident took place on the road to Kakavadzor village.

Rescue teams of the Emergency Situations Ministry were deployed to the scene.

A GAZel minibus drove off road and overturned on tbe 50th kilometer of the Yerevan-Gyumri highway.