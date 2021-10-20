Council of Europe delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

The Rapporteur Group on Democracy of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, headed by Swedish Ambassador to the Council of Europe Martin Ehnberg, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

The guests were greeted by Lusine Abrahamyan, Deputy Director for Museum Works of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

The guests laid flowers at the eternal fire and observed a minute of silence in memory of martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

They also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum and got acquainted with permanent and temporary exhibitions. At the end of the visit, Mr. Martin Ehnberg left a note in the Book of Honorary Guests.