Kanye West officially changes his name to Ye

The artist formerly known as Kanye West will now be officially known as simply Ye, the BBC reports.

A Los Angeles judge granted the rapper’s name change request, a communications officer at the Los Angeles Superior Court confirmed.

The 44-year-old star filed the request in August, citing “personal reasons.”

The rapper, best known for hits such as Gold Digger and Stronger, already used Ye as a nickname and in 2018 used it as an album title.

Shortly after the album’s release, he tweeted: “The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

Now he’s made it official and his previous full name – Kanye Omari West – is no more.