Human Rights Defenders of Armenia, Ukraine visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Accompanied by Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan, the delegation led by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Lyudmila Denisova visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial today.



The members of the delegation laid flowers at the eternal fire, paying tribute to the memory of innocent victims of the 1915 genocide.



The guests visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the documents certifying the Armenian Genocide.



The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Lyudmila Denisova left a note in the guestbook.



The delegation headed by the Human Rights Defender of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is in Armenia for exchange of experience with Armenian ombudsman, one of the leaders in Europe in the field of prevention of torture.