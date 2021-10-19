Gilead Sciences to donate 3,000 vials of Veklury (remdesivir) to help patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Armenia

Gilead Sciences today announced that the company will donate 3,000 vials of Veklury (remdesivir) to help patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Armenia. It will also donate 100,000 vials to help address the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia

“As cases of COVID-19 surge again around the world, and the pandemic continues to affect the lives of so many, we remain focused on ensuring that our medicines can reach patients that need them,” said Johanna Mercier, Chief Commercial Officer, Gilead Sciences. “These donations are the latest example of our ongoing commitment, and we will continue to work together with governments, health authorities and our voluntary licensing partners to ensure access to our medicines as quickly as possible.”

The Veklury donations will complement the supply of generic remdesivir provided through Gilead’s voluntary licensing program. Gilead is working closely with distributor partners and directly with the governments of Armenia to coordinate these donations.

Gilead has previously donated over 450,000 vials of Veklury to India and 10,000 vials of Veklury to Georgia. Veklury is approved or authorized for temporary use in approximately 50 countries worldwide. Gilead’s voluntary licensing program provides long-term licenses to nine manufacturers, to enable access to generic remdesivir in 127 countries, most of which are low- and low-middle income countries, including Indonesia and Armenia.