Artilleryman Albert Hovhannisyan named Hero of Artsakh

Artilleryman Albert Hovhannisyan, the hero of one of the most famous photos from the ongoing Karabakh war, has been named Hero of Artsakh.

A relevant decree has been signed by Artsakh President Arayik Harytyunyan.

The golden Eagle Order that comes with the title has been handed over to Albert’s father Artak Hovhannisyan.

“I’m proud and thankful that I was blessed to be your father, but at the same time I am punished for living without your physical presence,” Artak Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.