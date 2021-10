No change in positions in Syunik’s Pela Sar area, Armenia’s National Security Service says

There has been change of position in the area known as Pela Sar in Armenia’s Syunik region, the National Security Service informs.

It says the border guards continue to protect the state border in the mentioned section.

The comments come in response to media reports claiming that Kapan’s Pela Sar has been handed over to Azerbaijan.